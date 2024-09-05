Aberystwyth's south beach became the scene of a 'mass stranding' of marine life over the weekend..
But not all was as it appeared as volunteers conducted the first mass stranding exercise in Wales.
30 volunteer medics gathered on south beach under grey clouds on Sunday, 1 September, to learn more on how to tackle mass strandings of whales and dolphins on our coastline, amid concerns more marine mammals are becoming beached.
Life-size dummies were wrapped in sheets, doused in water and moved onto inflatable pontoons before being carried to the water.
Trenches were dug under their pectoral fins on the gravelly beach to prevent them being damaged and to keep the animals comfortable.
The event was organised by British Divers Marine Life Rescue, which is a frontline charity responding to marine mammals in distress.
The exercise in Aberystwyth comes weeks after the mass stranding of pilot whales off the Scottish coast.
The BDMLR warn that strandings are on the increase and others seem ‘inevitable’.
They said: "The UK has seen a rise in mass strandings involving pilot whales (and sometimes other species) in recent years, with one of the largest incidents on record for the UK taking place earlier this year in Orkney involving 77 pilot whales.
"That's why it's hugely important for us to train our volunteers to have to attend such incidents.
"On Sunday 1 September we carried out our first Mass Stranding Exercise ever in Wales, using several life-size inflatable models of pilot whales being ‘stranded’ on the beach.
"Our Medics in the area were invited to come in to rescue them in simulated conditions testing their first aid, assessment, rescue and communication skills.
"There are a variety of reasons why mass strandings can occur, including a sick or injured animal inadvertently leading the others ashore as they try to help it; being frightened by loud underwater noises such a sonar; or simply from becoming disorientated in unfamiliar intertidal or enclosed areas like estuaries and harbours.
"Here's hoping we don't have to attend to another mass stranding any time soon. Though it seems almost inevitable."