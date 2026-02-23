Speaking exclusively on the Beyond the Breakdown podcast, the former Scarlets player said his home clubs of St Clears and Whitland “gave him everything”.
However in November, a nursing home had to be evacuated in Whitland after heavy rainfall, 59% higher than average.
Facing the reality that 20% of rugby club games are now cancelled due to bad weather, concerns have been voiced across the Welsh rugby community about the future of the game.
Speaking to Richard Parks about his upbringing in Bancyfelin, the 96-cap Wales star said he was a product of his roots: “That area put a lot into me, and I felt really grateful to the area backing me to become the best professional rugby player I could be.
“I was always aware that I was representing not just my family and myself, but my area and I was proud to do that.
“I knew going through juniors from elevens to my first cap and through to my last that the clubs would support me.
“I feel really grateful to represent them and put it out there on the field for them.”
The retired centre player spoke of visiting Whitland to watch games with his family and starting play in St Clears - one of the worst affected areas in November’s flooding, which saw 42 residents evacuated from their homes.
With connections to Laugharne and Narbeth too, the former captain is now “concerned” for the county that still feels like “home”.
He said: “Are we doing enough, or are we doing too much wrong, to put it nicely?
“I think a big thing that we can do to help improve [the situation] is to educate around it all.“A lot of people don’t understand what can be done to help.”Heavy rain has continued this winter, affecting countless games - the Carmarthen Quins versus Bridgend Ravens at Carmarthen Park was one of 70 Welsh rugby games cancelled on a single Saturday in December, the weather creating ‘unfeasible’ pitch conditions.
In September, Wales saw 174 per cent of the average rainfall, to which Jon said: “These statistics are quite alarming.“People don’t think an increase in rainfall is a bad thing.“They don’t understand the damage it’s causing.”
Rugby clubs now fear that these cancellations will put off young talent from the game, risking the future of the sport.
Jon said he’ll be bringing up his young son Guy to understand the things they do “as a family”, with everyone playing their part: “We make it too complicated…“I’m sat here, embarrassed about how little I know about what can be done, but I’m concerned about the future for my son.
Former Wales international rugby union player Richard Parks said: “Carmarthenshire is incredibly vulnerable to climate change…
“When I see water breaking the banks of the river Taff outside my house, I think about my son’s inheritance.“Will he be able to afford insurance on this house in 30 years?
“We want our kids to inherit a prosperous and healthy Wales.”
One solution may be investment in more indoor training facilities like the Barn at Carmarthen Athletic RFC.
Iestyn Jones, a second row back player at Carmarthen Athletic, said: “The Barn has been a big, big aspect of us still being able to train. When it’s pouring down, we have the opportunity to go in and get a session in - it helps you build through the week to go into a Saturday game.”
Parc y Scarlet’s facility in Llanelli also now hosts a full-size indoor pitch, shared with everyone from the Scarlets to schools and rugby clubs, allowing teams to practice and play all year round.
Across Wales, however, access to all-weather pitches is lacking in many rural areas.
Many are now calling for more indoor and 3G pitches to support the future of the much-loved game.
Carmarthen Athletic player James Thomas said: “The Barn is quite handy on a Tuesday night.“I think other clubs probably don't benefit as much, so they probably get training cancelled on Tuesdays and Thursdays because of the weather conditions.”
Beyond the Breakdown podcast shines a light on the real challenges facing grassroots clubs and the communities that hold them together - from rising energy costs and unpredictable weather to changes in the game itself - and why connection, care, and belonging matter more than ever.
Taking you to the clubs at the heart of the game from Bridgend to Llangefni, Richard Parks speaks to rugby greats including Shane Williams, Adam Jones and Dale McIntosh, bridging the journey from grassroots rugby to the elite game and from the past to the professional game in the present.
Watch the first two episodes now wherever you get your podcasts, with new episodes out weekly - https://www.beyondthebreakdown.org/listen
