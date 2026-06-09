A Welsh Government fund supporting local Pride events is open for applications.
The Grassroots Pride Fund, delivered with support from Pride Cymru, aims to help organisers from across Wales with event costs.
There is £69,250 available from the fund this year – up from £17,700 in 2022/23.
In 2025 the fund supported 21 Pride events across Wales.
Aiming to expand the fund to more rural areas and small towns, the Welsh Government has said it wants to create “opportunities for people to come together and be their true selves throughout Wales”.
The fund is administered by Pride Cymru and applications to gain financial support for 2026/27 Pride events opened on 15 June.
The deadline for applications is 17 August.
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