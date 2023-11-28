Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Travel of any description but especially of the long distance variety comes under mixed influences. If you’re well prepared and check out any routes you may be unfamiliar with, then you can keep hold-ups and delays to a minimum. As it is, most frustrations aren’t likely to last for more than a day. Some people may be prone to giving muddled advice and information so rely on no one but yourself.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
As the season of goodwill fast approaches you might give in to an urge to be of unselfish service to others who are suffering or in need. This is a great time to showcase your talents. If you keep hiding your light under a bushel, other people will underestimate your abilities. Social activities will be fun but keep an eye on your spending, you may start to find this a drain on your resources.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Either there is a lack of adequate income or there’s a surprising and unaccountable amount left spare after all bills have been paid. Talk this over with a housemate and they may have a reasonable explanation. Someone will offer to pay you for your skills. This will be a great way to make some extra cash. You wonder whether an annual festive is still on. The best way to find out is to contact the organiser.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
The festive atmosphere around you makes you feel more creative, loving and spontaneous. You will enjoy friendship activities and joining in with group projects. You’re having a lot of fun and it will feel good, too, to know that an older relative who hasn’t been well lately is making a good recovery. Strong friendships are more precious to you than gold and it will be your relationships that are helping now.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
It’s a great time to focus on the lighter side of life and living. Your family and friends are making fun arrangements and someone who is very close to you will have some fabulous ideas on how to while away the hours. A creative project will bring some feel-good escapism. A workmate’s negative mood will create some tension during a Christmas party but this will not stop you enjoying yourself.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A friend or partner will share their ideas for the future with you. They are hoping you will be a part of their grand dreams and schemes. You aren’t sure they are realistic and that’s why you will gently urge them to proceed with caution. Family Christmas plans need to be discussed. You have a choice to make and it is not going to be an easy one. For the time being, you will prefer to leave things.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Going along with a friend’s ideas for having some festive fun will add a dash of excitement to your days. Right now you have a great opportunity to laugh, play and enjoy pleasures you have been deprived of for so long. You have more time for favourite hobbies and pastimes. Social activities will take precedence over work. Adding beautiful touches to your home will also lift your spirits. It’s worth developing ideas.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
A work related matter will take an unexpected turn. This may mean changing other plans at a moment’s notice but you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity. Once you make a decision you will be determined to bring it about. You intend to succeed despite some form of delay or misunderstanding. You could do with more privacy but this won’t be easy to achieve.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Some recent speculation looks like it might be paying off. You have something to celebrate. People will want to know the secret of your good fortune. The key is to know when to act and when to walk away. Where risk is involved, there is never any guarantee that the same outcome will be repeated. A youngster in the family is hoping for your approval in a new venture.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You are starting to realise a project isn’t going to work and you don’t want to waste any more time on it. A sudden decision to change plans will have everyone wondering what you are up to. Once you explain, they will agree that you are being sensible. Later, you might come up with a good business idea but you won’t want to share this yet. It will need some polishing before it can be put into action.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You’re ready to launch a group project. Some opposing views are going to make it difficult for you to set the wheels in motion. It might surprise you that an older colleague or relative is not only making things difficult for everyone but no-one seems to want to stand up to them. You might find a way to get around them that will not cause further arguments. Fortunate trends accent money matters.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You’re getting a lot out of your friendships and because you have been putting a lot of time into your social life, you aren’t surprised. You continue to be in the right frame of mind to make the most of opportunities coming your way. You are starting to realise which of your friendships and relationships are the most meaningful to you and social plans will bring you and your family emotional joy.
