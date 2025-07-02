An inquest into the death of 16-year-old girl has been adjourned after the Senior Coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire notified the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that it appears the teen’s death was likely due to a homicide offence.
Sky Lewis had been placed at a children’s home near Haverfordwest for psychological therapy. Three months later, she was found unconscious in her room. She died a couple of days later.
An inquest into Sky’s death has been taking place over the past three weeks. After hearing evidence about the decision to place Sky at the children’s home and her care there, the Senior Coroner has suspended the hearing and referred the case to the DPP.
It follows a submission by the family around an issue of corporate manslaughter by the care home.
