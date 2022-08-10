Safety advice for hot weather
With the warm, sunny and dry weather forecast, what a perfect opportunity to start to enjoy the wonderful countryside and beaches that we have to offer. However, since the start of summer, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue (MAWW FRS) has attended 280 grass fires that have either been started deliberately or were accidental.
Recognising the impact that these fires are having on our communities, MAWW FRS is working in partnership with the four local authorities - Dyfed Powys and South Wales Police, Natural Resource Wales and CADW - in a bid to tackle this issue and to protect the natural habitat and surrounding countryside.
During the summer, grass and mountains can become very dry, which means if you deliberately or accidentally start a fire outdoors it will spread very quickly, destroying everything in its path. The damage to the surrounding landscape and the effect on habitats and wildlife largely goes unrecognised.
MAWW FRS is urging members of the public to take precautions and to follow the safety advice below.
- Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly - don’t throw them out of car windows
- Only use barbeques in suitable and safe areas, never leave them unattended and always extinguish properly.
- Don’t start fires in the countryside – dry vegetation means fires will spread quickly and easily.
- Make sure your BBQ is in good working order before you use it.
- Make sure let your BBQ cool down after use, before you dispose or move it.
- Never start open fires in the countryside.
Richie Vaughan-Williams, arson reduction manager, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It’s everyone’s responsibility to protect our countryside from wildfires. Many of the fires are set deliberately but some occur through negligence or boredom. This is frustrating when our fire crews can then get detained for hours in difficult conditions trying to stop the damage, meaning that they are then sometimes delayed in attending other emergencies. I would encourage everyone to consider their actions when enjoying the countryside and avoid lighting fires at all.
“We need to work together to support our communities, to ensure the safety of our family and friends, neighbours, members of the public and our emergency services. Deliberate grass fires reduce air quality as well as stretch valuable emergency services away from lifesaving incidents, so we appealing to everyone to help us to help them.”
