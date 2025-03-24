Money from the sale of the former Tregaron County School is set to be used to help develop a new 3G pitch in the town.
A report before Ceredigion County Council’s Charity Trustee Committee on 27 March, said that plans for the £180,000 held following the sale of the former school in 2021 will hopefully see that cash used towards a new 3G pitch on the Ysgol Henry Richard playing fields.
The former Tregaron School was held in trust as a County School and subsequently the purpose was amended by a Charity Commission Scheme in 2019 so that a sale could be achieved and a new purpose given for the trust being ‘the advancement of education for pre-school and school-age children in Tregaron’.
The new 3G pitch idea is the recommendation of a sub-group formed to “consider recommendations in relation to how any capital and income held by the charity should be utilised to fulfil the charity’s objects.”
A report said: “During a meeting of the sub-group on 10 March, members noted that the condition of the Ysgol Henry Richard playing fields had deteriorated significantly as a result of increase community use, which had led to a number of recent cancellations.
“As such, it was noted that the preferred option of the subgroup would be to earmark the funding towards the development of an astroturf pitch which would be suitable for competitive football up to 16 years of age, hockey and training for all sports.
“It was noted that whilst 3G or 4G would facilitate competitive football and rugby at senior level, this would not be suitable for hockey.”
The cost of establishing an astroturf pitch is between £750,000 to £800,000, with the hope that council officers support the local community in submitting applications for grant and match-funding for the project.