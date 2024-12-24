Father Christmas has taken time out of his busy schedule to hold a special grotto and meet some of Ceredigion's dogs.
Three 'Santa Paws' grottos were held in Y Talbot in Tregaron throughout December in a bid to raise money for Alpet Poundies Rescue.
In total, 60 dogs were seen by the man in red and more than £600 raised for the animal rescue charity based near Llandysul.
The event was orgainsed by Tregaron dog groomer, Joanne Rumming, who runs Jo's Dog Shedd.
Joanne said: "It's good to be jolly and even our dogs should enjoy the festive season.
"Hopefully [the money raised] will help some rescue dogs.
"Thank you to all that visited santa paws
"And a massive thank you to the Y Talbot, Tregaron for allowing us to set up the grotto there.
"Also thank you to Siop Gacennau Gwen for the doggie biscuits."