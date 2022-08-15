Scheme to enhance Tregaron

A wide range of installations could be seen in Tregaron during the Eisteddfod following town branding design work, which included a giant deckchair, lamp post flags, banners, bunting, tiered flower planters, benches and picnic tables, monument conservation improvements, and a prominent Tregaron sign overlooking the Maes. Many of these features will remain in place for the summer months and can be utilised by the town in the future. Further town development work is due to commence to maintain and enhance the attractiveness and vibrancy of the town.