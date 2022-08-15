Scheme to enhance Tregaron
Subscribe newsletter
The Regenerating Rural Towns scheme run by the Cynnal y Cardi LEADER programme has been supporting Tregaron Town Council with a series of marketing techniques and installations to promote and enhance Tregaron in preparation for the historic and cultural event, the National Eisteddfod of Wales 2022.
A wide range of installations could be seen in Tregaron during the Eisteddfod following town branding design work, which included a giant deckchair, lamp post flags, banners, bunting, tiered flower planters, benches and picnic tables, monument conservation improvements, and a prominent Tregaron sign overlooking the Maes. Many of these features will remain in place for the summer months and can be utilised by the town in the future. Further town development work is due to commence to maintain and enhance the attractiveness and vibrancy of the town.
The Regenerating Rural Towns scheme has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.
Councillor Clive Davies, cabinet member for economy and regeneration said: “A great team effort was made by Tregaron Town Council, suppliers, and numerous volunteers to ensure that the installations were in place for the Eisteddfod. This all contributed to a successful festival, which showcased the best of Ceredigion. The continued endeavour by active members of the community will sustain the improvements for the future.
The Regenerating Rural Towns scheme continues to engage with representatives in six rural towns in Ceredigion and a range of projects are emerging to support the council’s ambition to create thriving, people centred, and resilient places. Other ideas include a pilot in the application of “Internet of Things” technology in the Cardigan area, and a Transport Survey in Aberaeron.”
It is hoped that this project showcasing the town will assist in attracting return tourism and to generate a vibrant town for people to work, live and visit.
For more information on this scheme and wider information about your local LEADER programme please visit : www.cynnalycardi.org.uk/leader/regenerating-ceredigions-rural-towns/
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |