A sensory garden at a Ceredigion school has officially been opened.
Staff and pupils celebrated the official opening of the sensory garden at Ysgol Gynradd Gymunedol Llanilar yesterday, Thursday, 25 May.
The school was fortunate to receive a grant from Arts Council Wales to develop creativity and mathematical understanding from outdoor activities.
Glyndŵr class worked closely with local artist Thea de Klein to bring their creative ideas for the garden to life.
They decided to create a dragon sculpture from soil, concrete and a mixture of water, PVA glue and newspaper. They also used grass seeds and paint to decorate the dragon. After a school vote, the dragon was named Fflam.
All of the school's pupils have been working together to develop areas of the garden. They have been tidying, trimming, planting trees, vegetables and flowers and we are looking forward to tasting all the vegetables soon.
Headteacher Jan Jones said: "We are very proud of the enjoyment that all children in the school have had by developing the sensory garden. The garden will be a beautiful, relaxing space for our pupils to relax, to have some peace and quiet, to complete tasks and we are very much looking forward to seeing the garden developing over the coming months and years."
