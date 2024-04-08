On Friday, 15 March Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn school hosted a successful Comic Relief fundraising day.
From cakes generously donated by parents and sold to pupils and staff during break time, to the eagerly anticipated premiere of the 'Great British Bake Off' event, where students gathered to watch staff compete for the prestigious title, the day was filled with excitement.
This year's theme, 'Dress Funny for Money,' saw pupils and staff arriving in vibrant and attention-grabbing attire.
A school spokesperson said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to parents for their contributions to the cake sale and to Coop Tywyn for their generous donation of all the ingredients for the bake-off. Your ongoing support is invaluable and allows us to continue raising funds for such a worthy cause.
“A big thank you to all the staff and pupils for their unwavering support throughout the day.
“We are pleased to announce, the total amount raised was £634.27.”