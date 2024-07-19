Catryn Lawrence added: “Ysgol Penllwyn reached the county round of the Urdd Eisteddfod for the first time in well over a decade with the parti Cerdd Dant, and we’re extremely proud of pupils reaching the forefront in the National Urdd Eisteddfod e.g with Olivia Dowse achieving 2nd in the Urdd’s national Eisteddfod for Welsh Learners Recital Under Year 2, Gwen Hughes 2nd in the Ceramics Competition year 6 and under, and Iori Price 3rd in the Upcycling competition for year 2 and under.