A number of schools are closed this morning following heavy snow overnight.
A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until midday today, with another warning running until 11am on Tuesday.
Even Aberystwyth received a covering, making travel in and out of the town difficult.
Many schools in Aberystwyth are closed today for an inset day, but elsewhere in Ceredigion, schools have decided to keep their doors closed.
They are: Ysgol Gynradd Rhos Helyg Primary School - Llangeitho site and Bronant site; Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Cledlyn Primary School; Ysgol Henry Richard School; Ysgol Bro Pedr School; Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron Comprehensive School (including Canolfan y Môr); Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Aeron Primary School; Ysgol Gynradd Talgarreg Primary School; Ysgol Gynradd Bro Sion Cwilt Primary School; Ysgol Gynradd New Quay Primary School; Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron Primary School; Ysgol Gynradd Llanarth Primary School; Ysgol Gynradd Y Dderi Primary School; Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi/Cardigan Comprehensive School; Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi/Cardigan Primary School.
59 schools and 10 libraries are closed in Gwynedd due to the snow.
They are Ysgol Botwnnog, Llandwrog, Rhosgadfan, Y Felinheli, Maesincla, Tudweiliog, Bontnewydd, Foelgron, Santes Helen, Pont y Gof, Nefyn, Yr Hendre, Babanod Morfa Nefyn, Rhostryfan, Edern, Craig y Deryn, Babanod Abercaseg, Llanbedrog, Pendalar, Glan y Mor, Penybryn, Llanllyfni, Talysarn, Nebo, Ardudwy, Brynaerau, Baladeulyn, Uwchradd Tywyn, Bro Llifon, Cefn Coch, Talsarnau, Dyffryn Ardudwy, Traeth, Glancegin, Y Moelwyn,Syr Hugh Owen, Friars Uchaf, Tregarth, Bodfeurig, Dyffryn Ogwen, Bro Idris Rhydymain, Friog, Llanelltyd, Dolgellau and Dinas Mawddwy, Tryfan, Penygroes, Brynrefail and Dyffryn Nantlle.
Scattered sleet and snow showers will continue to feed southwards through Monday afternoon and evening, particularly near western coasts but occasionally spreading farther inland. Whilst not all areas will be affected, some small snow accumulations will be possible, with the greatest chance across parts of Pembrokeshire, Camarthenshire and Ceredigion where 5-10 cm could accumulate, especially in the vicinity of the Preseli Mountains. Hail is also possible in some showers, which may may lead to locally slippery conditions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.