Scattered sleet and snow showers will continue to feed southwards through Monday afternoon and evening, particularly near western coasts but occasionally spreading farther inland. Whilst not all areas will be affected, some small snow accumulations will be possible, with the greatest chance across parts of Pembrokeshire, Camarthenshire and Ceredigion where 5-10 cm could accumulate, especially in the vicinity of the Preseli Mountains. Hail is also possible in some showers, which may may lead to locally slippery conditions.