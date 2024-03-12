‘Time’ is the theme for this year’s three-day science festival, hosted by Aberystwyth University this week.
How flowers keep time, how rivers change over time and how animals spend their time underwater, and sometimes out of it, are amongst the hands-on demonstrations at the event that forms part of British Science Week.
There are also opportunities to test lightning-fast reflexes, learn about sustainable energy, vaccines and how closely related humans are to bananas.
And for the computer games enthusiasts, there is even an exhibition of how computers and games have evolved since the late 1970s.
Around 1,250 pupils from schools across mid and west Wales are expected to visit the popular annual event, which has become an established feature of the teaching calendar.
According to festival organiser, Nia Gwyndaf, Head of Student Recruitment and Widening Participation at Aberystwyth University, this year’s event has proved to be as popular as ever with youngsters, saying: “It is a pleasure to welcome so many young people to Aberystwyth University again this year as part of British Science Week.
“Hopefully, this will inspire a new generation of young scientists to consider careers in the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”