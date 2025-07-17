A scooter rally will return to Aberystwyth next weekend with three days of activities lined up.
The Welsh National Scooter Rally returned to Aberystwyth in 2023 after a 33 year hiatus and will come back to town on Friday, 2 July until Sunday, 27 July.
The BSRA Welsh National Scooter Rally is being organised by Scooter Collective South Wales.
The last time the rally was held in Aberystywth, the town was awash with colourful Vespas and Lambrettas with this year expected to be no exception.
Those attending have organised two evenings of live music at Aberystwyth University's Students' Union and riders will hold a ride out to Borth and back on the Saturday, passing Bow Street, Capel Dewi and Borth.
