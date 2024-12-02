Finding a new partner to run Coed y Brenin must be “fair, transparent, and deliver the greatest value for users, local businesses and communities,” Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have said.
Community group Caru Coed y Brenin want to save the centre for the community when NRW close it in March, but the organisation will “launch a public exercise to look for partners who may be interested in helping run catering and retail services” there in future, adding they have “received expressions of interest, and it’s vital the process is fair, transparent, and delivers the greatest value for users, local businesses and communities”.
Caru Coed y Brenin’s Rhys Llywelyn said: “We are a constituted community benefit society prepared to discuss taking over the centre and delivering the services offered.
“NRW say they’d be open to discussions but looking at the lack of engagement over the last eight months means we don’t think they will.”
The group believe English companies “will be offered favourable treatment” when it comes to providing services.
“They deny it but we know companies are in discussions with NRW at other sites,” said Rhys.
“Time will tell. The offer is on the table.
NRW said: “We are committed to finding the right operator to deliver a high-quality, sustainable service. Taking the time to clarify our approach ensures we can secure a partner who will provide long-term benefits for visitors, local businesses, and the community.
“NRW is a public sector organisation and has strict procurement regulations and processes that must be followed.
“We’ve already received expressions of interest, and it’s vital the process is fair, transparent, and delivers the greatest value for users, local businesses and communities.
“To ensure fairness and parity, no proposals will be considered in advance of the start of any public tender and we will provide more details of this process, including the start date, in due course.
“We will use the Sell2Wales website and those interested can register on the platform in advance of any process starting.
“In the meantime, we are exploring temporary solutions to minimise disruption and continue providing valued services to visitors.”
Following news that parking cameras could be introduced at Ynyslas and Nant yr Arian, they added: “We are looking at introducing a barrierless Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) car parking system at visitor centres next year.
“The new system would allow app management of car park payments and manage season tickets and registration for local users. Pay and display machines would still be available at sites where it is feasible, for customers who prefer this method.
“Barrierless systems allow easy access for emergency vehicles and will reduce technical issues we have experienced with our current system.
“In the short-term at Ynyslas, before any potential new system is introduced, we will look to engage temporary cover to take car park payments.
“As part of the upcoming public tender process to look for partners for the sites we will consider the possibility of transferring car park management and income over to a new tenant.