Search for relatives of those buried at Corris cemetery

Corris Community Council is searching for relatives of those buried at Rehoboth Cemetery ( Corris Council )

CORRIS Community Council are searching for the relatives of those buried at the Rehoboth Cemetery in the village.

The council have requested that those who believe their relatives are buried within the cemetery contact them as some headstones are in need of attention.

A spokesperson from Corris Community Council said: “The cemetery is looking lovely with all the daffodils in bloom, there are graves with red tape on which are the ones which need attention.

“We are asking families to get in touch to see if theirs are on the list of ones which need repairs.”

The council is asking relatives of those buried in the cemetery to get in touch with them by emailing [email protected] as many graves on the site are in need of attention.

Alternatively, you can write to the community council clerk at:

Sarah Mumford

Corris Community Council Clerk

Corris Institute

Corris

Machynlleth,