Search launched to find social care heroes

A search has been launched to find the unsung heroes of social care.

Entries are being sought for people from Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys for the 2022 Wales Care Awards, to honour the skill and devotion of people who work in social care looking after vulnerable children and adults.

The event returns after being cancelled for two years because of the pandemic.

The awards, introduced Care Forum Wales to inspire excellence in the care sector, will take place at City Hall in Cardiff on Friday, 21 October. The deadline for nominations is Friday, 29 April.

Anybody who has been nominated over the past two years will be automatically entered this time.

The event will be hosted by opera singer, Wynne Evans.

Mario Kreft MBE, chair of Care Forum Wales and founder of the Wales Care Awards, said: “This is an opportunity to nominate the champions and ambassadors of social care and contribute to raising public awareness of the vital contribution of our sector, a contribution that has been even greater during the nightmare of the past two years.

"The dedication, professionalism and quality of the workforce within the care sector are an absolute inspiration.

"It is occasions like the awards night that enables Care Forum Wales to recognise and celebrate such skills, talents and heroic commitment.

"Our aim is to acknowledge the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of the unsung heroes and heroines working in the care sector.

"It is always a pleasure to honour the contribution of all the finalists. Every one of them should be very proud of their achievement.