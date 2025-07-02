A new service to maintain and improve education standards for Gwynedd’s pupils has been launched.
Officers appointed to the Gwynedd Schools Support Service will work with schools across Gwynedd to support and improve learning standards.
They will provide direct support to teaching staff to ensure the highest possible standards in literacy, numeracy, and digital learning, facilitate and empower collaboration between schools to raise standards and ensure the best education for children and young people in Gwynedd, develop leadership at all levels within the county’s schools, and support schools to ensure they are run effectively and efficiently.
This service fills the gap left by GwE which ceased operations in May.
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for education in Gwynedd, and we are grateful for the input and views of teachers and headteachers in shaping the service.
“We are extremely proud of our schools and the work teaching staff do with our young people. Our workforce is our most valuable asset, and we have a responsibility to support them. I’m confident this new service will benefit our teaching staff significantly.
“Our aim is to support schools and empower teachers. A key part of the service will be fostering stronger links between schools, enabling headteachers to support one another and teachers to collaborate, share best practices, and exchange ideas.”
School Support Service Manager, Alison Halliday, said: “We are an experienced team of former teachers and headteachers, and I look forward to seeing the service take root and grow here in Gwynedd.
“By establishing this new service, the Education Department can maintain more direct contact with every school in the county and ensure consistent support for all. Ultimately, the quality of education our children receive is what matters most, and we want to ensure no pupil is left behind.”
