Letter to the Editor: Is anyone else fed up of the way Sainsbury’s and the Co-op in Lampeter (and presumably elsewhere) are trying to force customers to use self-service checkouts instead of manned ones? Only one manned checkout tends to be open and customers are therefore ‘encouraged’ to check-out themselves. Since I want people who work in these places to keep their jobs and would much rather interact with a human being than a machine, I always make a point of using the manned check-out. It might take a bit longer, but it’s a matter of principle.