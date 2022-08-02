Second win for Pen Llŷn as Meinir Pierce Jones claims Eisteddfod prize

“Emyr Llywelyn’s great concern was that there’s too much use of English in this novel, and Ioan Kidd and I believed that the author uses English as a symbol of alienation and the awkwardness between the worlds of the two language. In other words, the use of English in this novel emphasises the importance and beauty of the Welsh language, and cleverly points out the threat to the communities as a result of the use of English. It’s a shame, of course, that we weren’t unanimous, and as I mentioned before, you will be able to read the comments of the three of us on each of the applications in the Cyfansoddiadau.