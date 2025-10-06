Secondary school attendance rates in Wales have improved with overall absence falling from 12 to 10.9 per cent in the 2024/25 academic year, new figures show.
The latest figures show progress in tackling persistent absence, with the percentage of secondary school-aged pupils missing more than 10 per cent of sessions falling from 37.1 to 33 per cent between 2023/24 and 2024/25.
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: "I am grateful to see these positive improvements in school attendance across Wales.
“These improvements reflect dedicated work by schools, family engagement officers, and families to tackle attendance challenges.
"We are moving in the right direction, but there is still work to be done.”
