Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has raised strong objections to the UK Government’s proposal to introduce mandatory Digital ID cards—warning that the plan is an unnecessary intrusion into people’s lives, poses significant cyber risks, and will heap new costs on families and employers across the UK.
He also highlighted widespread public concern, noting that more than 2.7 million people have signed a petition opposing Digital ID cards since the proposal was announced at the Labour Party conference.
Mr George said: “This plan would force people to carry a state-issued digital pass.
“It is the wrong step for our country.
“It represents an unnecessary intrusion into the lives of law-abiding citizens, while doing little to address the real issues it claims to solve.”
