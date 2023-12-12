Mince Pies are perfect as a finale to any meal over the Christmas period, served with coffee, or as part of a party buffet. Get the children to help you stamp out the stars?
Ingredients
Baking Time: 35 minutes
Portion: 12
1 x 500g block of ready rolled shortcrust pastry
200 g / 7 oz mincemeat
Caster sugar (to dust)
Method
Preheat the oven to 200oC (180oC for fan assisted) / 400oF / Gas mark 6. Have ready a muffin tin which can hold up to 12 pies – ensure you lightly grease the tin with either oil or butter.
Roll out pastry and cut out 3” / 7.5cm discs, use trimmings to cut out same quantity of pastry star shapes.
Use discs to line muffin tin and then place 1 tsp of mincemeat in each section and top off with a star shape, slightly moisten the base of the star with some water. Brush star with a little water and sprinkle lightly with caster sugar.
Bake for 12-15 minutes until pastry is golden brown.