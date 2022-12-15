As we find ourselves in the thick of winter, drivers need to be sure they know how best to prepare for icy and snowy conditions.
For many drivers, the cooler temperatures and slicker road surfaces can make them anxious about getting behind the wheel.
To reassure motorists and help them take the right steps to ensure their insurance is valid, Uswitch has explored some common winter driving myths to make it clear which ones are real and which ones are not.
You can be fined if you leave your engine running to defrost the windscreen – TRUE
Whilst many believe this is a myth, if you’re caught leaving your engine running on a public road to defrost your windscreen, you could be slapped with a fine.
The act breaks rule 123 of the Highway Code and is an offence under regulations 98 and 107 of the Road Vehicles (Constructions and Use) Regulations 1986.
However, if you’re lucky enough to have your own driveway, you won’t be committing an offence.
Using hot water to de-ice your windscreen will crack the glass – TRUE
Whilst flicking on the kettle may seem like a quick fix to removing ice from your windscreen, it can most definitely damage the glass.
Experts at glass repair company Speedy Glass state that putting boiling water on a frozen windshield will not cause the windshield to immediately shatter, however, it can cause small cracks to appear which might weaken the glass.
If there is damage anywhere on the windscreen which is 40mm in size or bigger, your car will fail its MOT.
Most importantly, it’s illegal to drive with a crack in your windscreen and you could face up to three penalty points and a fine if you’re stopped by the police.
It’s illegal to drive in wellies – FALSE
Whilst it’s not illegal to wear wellies at the wheel, it’s the responsibility of drivers to ensure their footwear is suitable and that they have full control of their vehicle at all times.
Rule 97 in the Highway Code states that motorists should ensure ‘clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner’.
If your wellies don’t give you full control and you can’t feel the pedals, it’s best to swap them for a more appropriate pair of shoes.
You could risk invalidating your insurance if you’re involved in an accident wearing shoes you know create difficulty for you.
Driving with snow on your number plate is illegal – TRUE
Whilst the windscreen and mirrors are the main priority when it comes to removing snow and ice, leaving your number plate concealed could land you in a spot of bother.
If you head out without clearing it, you are breaking the law and could face a fine of up to £1,000.
When your registration plates are covered, it blocks you from being picked up by speed cameras and obscures them from view of police, who use your reg to check if you’re taxed, insured, and have a valid MOT.
Alongside registration plates, it’s also illegal to drive with snow on your lights, mirrors, roof and windows. Police can fine you £60 if any of the screen is obstructed.
Winter tyres can invalidate your insurance – FALSE
Many drivers have winter tyres fitted as they can be safer when driving in harsh weather conditions.
This is because the rubber on the tyres operates more effectively in conditions below 7°C, and they have tread patterns that shift surface water quicker.
Whilst having them fitted can be categorised as a modification, which should be declared to an insurer, most UK insurance providers are signed up to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), Winter Tyres Motor Insurance Commitment. This means you don’t have to notify your insurer because they deem the tyres safer at this time of year.
It might be worth double checking though, as there are still a small number of insurers that aren’t signed up to the ABI’s commitment. So we advise contacting them if you’re unsure and plan to have winter tyres fitted, to avoid your insurance being invalid.