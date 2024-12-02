The Senedd Member for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, is encouraging people from across Powys to join him in showing their support for the county's small businesses by shopping locally for Small Business Saturday on 7th December.
Small Business Saturday is grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and celebrate small businesses in their communities.
Since its UK launch in 2013, Small Business Saturday has become a key date in the national calendar, shining a spotlight on the small businesses that drive our local economies.
From independent retailers to cafes, tradespeople, and creative professionals, small businesses contribute to the distinct character of our high streets and keep money circulating within the local area.
Mr George a former small shop owner himself, was last month elected Chair of the Welsh Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Small Shops. On taking up the role, the Montgomeryshire MS said that he intended to use his role to advocate for local and small businesses, ensuring their voices are heard.
Mr George said: “Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to champion the key role played by small firms across Powys' high streets.
“But, as the retail market changes, I am encouraging people across Montgomeryshire to join me on 7 December in pledging to shop locally to support the independent businesses we all know and love.
"The changing retail market has been challenging for businesses to adapt as more people head to out-of-town shopping centre and online.
"During the lead up to the campaign, I've been able to meet and chat to independent shop owners in Welshpool, Newtown, Llanfyllin, Machynlleth and Llanidloes.
“Our local high streets are instrumental in bringing people together – acting as a meeting place for friends and families and supporting jobs for local people. Let's do all we can to ensure that our high streets can flourish."