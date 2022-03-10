Shout out for new volunteers at RNLI Pwllheli

RNLI Pwllheli is holding a volunteer recruitment day at the lifeboat station tomorrow (Saturday, 12 March) from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

The charity is dependent on volunteers and RNLI Pwllheli is hoping the local community will respond to its call for help in filling a number of roles within the lifeboat station including lifeboat visits officers, fundraisers, shore crew and chair of the Lifeboat Management Group. Everyone is welcome to visit the station to learn more about what roles are available.

The volunteer recruitment day will be held in the boat hall and refreshments will be served. RNLI volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and to explain more about what’s involved in becoming part of the RNLI.

RNLI Pwllheli Lifeboat Operations Manager, Andy Vowell, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone from the local community to the lifeboat station on Saturday where they can chat with our volunteers about joining a dedicated team of people who help in all aspects of saving lives at sea.”

If you would like more information about the recruitment day, or you are interested in becoming a volunteer, then please call the RNLI Pwllheli lifeboat station on 01758 613848.

You can also find more information on the roles and how to apply by clicking on the links below:

- Swyddog Ymweliadau âr Bad Achub / Lifeboat Visits Officer - Pwllheli - https://bit.ly/3IIm3pb

- Aelod o Gangen Codi Arian/Fundraising Branch Member - https://bit.ly/3sHxHLx

- Cadeirydd Grŵp Rheoli Bad Achub/Volunteer Lifeboat Management Group Chair - https://bit.ly/3IKKmCN

- Trefnydd Digwyddiadaur Gangen / Branch Event Organiser - Pwllheli - https://bit.ly/3Mngqid

Due to Covid regulations, the recruitment day will be held outdoors or in the open boathouse and there will be no access to the main internal station areas.