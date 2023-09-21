MOTORISTS are being advised to expect delays when travelling into Aberystwyth from the north - with roadworks taking place for the next six months.
Work on creating an active travel path for pedestrians and cyclists is set to begin on Monday, 2 October and is scheduled to last 26 weeks.
A sign placed near the turning to Comins Coch, reads 'Work starts here 02/10/2023 for 26 weeks. Expect delays."
The work will take place from the junction to Penglais Road with the date for completion currently 29 March, 2024.
The work is being carried out thanks to a £1.5 million grant to build the first phase of a shared use path, which will eventually connect Bow Street with Aberystwyth.
Commenting on the scheme when it was announced in June, Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “I am delighted to hear that the council has been awarded this grant funding to start constructing this new active travel link.
"Due to the scale of the scheme it will take a couple of years to complete the full link to Plas Gogerddan where it will connect with Bow Street and Penrhyncoch via the existing shared use path network built by the council in recent years.
"This is fantastic news, especially for residents of Comins Coch and pupils attending Comins Coch Primary School because the new path will have a direct connection.
"The council declared a global climate emergency in 2020 and expanding the active travel network in the county will make it easier and safer for residents to make walking and cycling journeys to reduce vehicle usage, helping to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to cleaner air ambitions whilst providing real opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to lead healthier and happier lifestyles.”
In recent years, officers have been working to develop this scheme in conjunction with a number of partners and stakeholders which has included securing land to enable the new shared use path to be constructed.
This has included ecology and Sustainable Drainage regulations, obtaining planning permission and development work is ongoing in order to progress future phases to construction.
Aberystwyth University is a key stakeholder in the project and released land for the construction of the link between Bow Street, Gogerddan and Penrhyncoch.