PLANS for a skate park in Lampeter are pushing ahead, with councillors seeking recommendations for areas in the town that could be home to a new facility as part of a feasibility study.
The scheme, part of plans that could use LEADER project money to get off the ground as part of Ceredigion’s Rural Town Development scheme, has been discussed by Lampeter Town Council as it remains “keen to develop facilities for young people by developing a cycling/skate park within the town boundaries.”
The council would ideally like to secure land for the project on a long-term lease.
Clerk Meryl Thomas said: “We are preparing for a feasibility study and would like to be able to offer at least three locations for this project.
“We would require an area, which is in town or within walking distance.
“It should be at least 70 x 50m.”
For more information, or if you own a suitable pieced of land for the project, contact Meryl on 01570 423880 or 07814 024188 or email [email protected]