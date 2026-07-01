A young parrot who was lost for four days through the June heatwave has returned home after being called by her favourite airfryer beeps.
Mischievous Skoop, the African Grey, decided the good weather meant she was due a holiday and took off on Sunday 21 June from Garth Holiday Park in Machynlleth.
With the record-breaking heatwave looming, owner Tilly Scriven from Llanwrin was desperate to get her one-year-old bird back: “We frantically searched for her within the park as we didn’t think she could fly far.
“We were extremely panicked as the record-breaking temperatures were making it very difficult, and we were losing hope as each hour passed.”
Four days of the hottest June on record passed, with Tilly’s family recruiting Machynlleth residents, including local business owner Anna Hennighan, in the searches, who shared posts in Facebook and WhatsApp groups and left pistachio nuts out.
Finally, hope came from a woman in a nearby village, Penegoes, who spotted the truant parrot sitting on a roof on Thursday 25 June.
Tilly and her uncle enticed Skoop back with monkey nuts and her favourite sounds - making the beeps of an airfryer and the McDonald’s whistled theme tune - to which Skoop flew directly into their arms: “We then popped her into her carrier, and she was safe.
“It’s absolute utter shock that we actually got Skoop back, as with the weather we were worried about her not eating or drinking.
“Skoop was brought home, and it’s taken her a good three days to get back to her normal self, but she’s definitely back to normal now as she is full of beans and back to her talkative self.”
Tilly said the town residents who helped bring her bird home are “absolutely beautiful people”, and shared her gratitude for their support and kindness.
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