The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for strong winds on Thursday and potential flooding on Friday.
As Storm Éowyn approaches, a yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for between 7am and 6pm on Thursday, 23 January.
The Met Office says: "It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
"A band of heavy rain will move from west to east across the area on Thursday, bringing a 4-5 hour spell of strong and gusty winds.
"Winds are expected to reach 50-60 mph over exposed coasts and hills.
"Winds, arriving across western areas during the morning will ease during the afternoon, whereas eastern areas will see winds peak during the afternoon."
As those winds recede, they will be replaced by two fresh warnings on Friday.
The first warning for rain runs from midnight until 9am on Friday, with the Met Office saying the water may cause some local flooding.
Forecasters add: "A band of heavy rain will move northeast across this area later on Thursday night, clearing to the east on Friday morning.
"Accumulations of 15-25 mm are expected fairly widely, with as much as 40-60 mm over high ground, which may result in some surface water flooding in places."
This is coupled with a yellow warning for very strong winds, which is in place for all of Friday.
Storm Éowyn may cause some damage to buildings and lead to power cuts.
The Met Office says: "Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday.
"Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills, and perhaps up to 80 mph in exposed parts of western Scotland. The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday."