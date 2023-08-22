A further collapse of the shore at Tywyn means it will not be safe to reopen the slipway there for months, Gwynedd Council say.
The Cambrian News first asked the Gwynedd Council about the terrible state of the slipway and when it would reopen, earlier this month.
They did not respond, but an email to a resident from the council conceded that Tywyn’s ‘dangerous crumbling’ promenade would need reconstruction – and parts will remain closed.
Former county councillor Mike Stevens, a long-time critic of the council, claimed then that the council ignoring problems on the prom only cements Gwynedd Council’s reputation for overlooking the town, and he often heard from people moaning about the state of it.
As well as raising the issue of the state of the prom, he said: “Tywyn prom has never looked so bad. Grass beds haven’t been cut all year. Historic plaques on the Victorian slipway have been left to deteriorate through no maintenance.”
With regard to the slipway itself, the council say it will now be shut for months.
The spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “Our main priority is the safety of the public and our engineers are working hard to protect the local amenities which allow people to enjoy the seafront whilst also keeping the public safe.
“Like other coastal towns and villages across Gwynedd, the maintenance of the promenade at Tywyn is an ongoing challenge for the council, especially the areas which are most exposed to incoming waves.
“The Neptune Road slipway has been closed to the public for some weeks due to subsidence caused by washout of material, which is linked to lowering of beach levels.
“A structural inspection has been carried out in the last few days following a further collapse of the shore and unfortunately it will not be safe to reopen the slipway for some months due to the extent of the remedial engineering work needed to make it safe.
“The sea wall is also subject to continuous repair and we are investigating longer-term options to reduce the likelihood of further damage and to safeguard the structure of both the slipway and the wall.
“We appreciate the situation is frustrating for residents, the business community and visitors alike, but any measures to improve the promenade structures require detailed planning and design stages, and are also subject to necessary environmental consents and the availability of funding. We would also note we are likely to see further problems along the coast of the whole county in the future as we experience more extreme weather and rising sea level because of climate change.”
Regarding the grass beds, the spokesperson added: “Initial and constructive discussions have been held with the Tywyn Town Council, and we will be reviewing the management arrangements of the promenade area following the summer period.
“In working with the town council, we hope to identify opportunities for further improvements and enhancements to promenade area.
“We would also note that Cyngor Gwynedd Beach Wardens are on site and in addition to their duties supervising beach and water activities, they help keep the area clean and tidy for instance by sweeping, litter picking, weeding and general maintenance of the seafront area.”