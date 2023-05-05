A DOG walker has spoken of her shock after spotting a snake in the sea on Borth beach.
Iona Morgan was walking her dog along the beach in Borth when she spotted the adder at the water’s edge.
This is not an isolated sighting however, with another Cambrian News reader, Adrian Hitchen also getting in touch to share his photograph of an adder, spotted near the golf course last weekend.
Adrian said he spotted the snake at the old brick look out near the beach entrance to the golf course.
Adders, which are Britain’s only venomous snake, have also been spotted in Gwynedd.
Police officers patrolling in Borth y Gest near Porthmadog said they came face to face with a snake earlier this week.
North Wales Police advised people to keep an eye out when walking in the area, especially if you’re walking with a dog.
Ynyslas visitor centre said that they had not seen an increase in reported sightings of adders, but the snakes do start to come out of hibernation this time of year.
Those visiting the beach and sand dunes at at Ynyslas are advised to stick to the boardwalks and paths and to call in to the visitor centre, which is open seven days a week between 9am and 4pm to talk with staff and report any sightings.
Although adder bites can be fatal, there have only been 14 recorded human deaths from adder bite since 1876, the last being in 1975.
The Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust says: “Adder bite is very rare but when it does happen medical help should be sought immediately. “Adder bites are potentially very serious but effective treatment is readily available for people and pets.
“People’s fear of this secretive and beautiful animal contributes to its vulnerability in the UK, yet with an understanding of the facts, people and adders can co-exist happily.”