Aberystwyth Town Council has raised concerns over proposals for fresh parking restrictions on Aberystwyth promenade which could see scores of parking spaces lost
Ceredigion County Council is in a pre-consultation phase for changes to restrictions in and around the promenade that will see new waiting times introduced in some areas, with double yellow lines replacing parking spaces along a vast stretch of the promenade from the Old College to South Beach.
The proposals, which are separate from controversial plans outlined in the budget to begin charging for parking on the promenade which are set to come in later this year, suggest that up to 60 current parking spaces will be lost, while more will be affected by additionally restrictive waiting times.
The plans will create space for a two way system around the castle end of the promenade, plans suggest.
The proposals have not yet been made available to the public, with Ceredigion council saying it would be shared with residents “at the appropriate time”.
In its response to the pre-consultation phase, Aberystwyth Town Council said that “parking is consistently one of the most important issues to local residents, commuters, visitors and businesses” and that “no alternative solution is offered to this proposed loss of unrestricted/all-day parking.”
“Commuters are a large proportion of Aberystwyth’s working economy – many people who work in Aberystwyth live in surrounding towns/villages with no/insufficient public transport and must therefore drive, and park, in town,” the council said.
“Parking along the South promenade is largely used by local residents – from both South Marine Terrace and narrow, nearby streets.
“This loss of parking will only compound this problem, pushing the pressures onto new areas; streets further afield will start to suffer from the same problems.”
The town council also said that “consideration must be given for residents’ parking” and that any changes should be considered as part of a wider review of parking in Aberystwyth.
Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said that while the public consultation stage on the proposals has not commenced “at this time”, the council “has approached organisations and elected representatives as the first part of a consultation process as the details of any proposal put forward to public consultation may change following the first stage consultation currently underway.”
“Public consultation will be undertaken following a review of this initial stakeholder’s engagement, and details will be made available on the Council’s website at the appropriate time,” the council said.