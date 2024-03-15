A NUMBER of Ceredigion establishments have received top marks for food hygiene inspectors during the most recent round of inspections.
The Food Standards Agency's website shows a number of Ceredigion businesses receiving the highest 'five' rating for hygiene.
They are:
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Aeron Coast Holidays at Aeron Coast Caravan Park, Aberaeron, Ceredigion; rated on 11 March
• Rated 5: GREENFIELDS HOLIDAY PARK at Greenfields Caravan Park, Plwmp, Ceredigion; rated on 11 March
• Rated 5: Cliff Hotel And Spa at Cliff Hotel, Gwbert, Ceredigion; rated on 6 March
• Rated 5: McCowans Cafe at 35 Alban Square, Aberaeron, Ceredigion; rated on 5 March
• Rated 5: Mama Fay's at Spice Of Bengal 2a Portland Road, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on 29 February
• Rated 5: Poppys at Newmans Garden Centre, Capel Dewi, Ceredigion; rated on 22 February.
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Quay West Holiday Park Holiday Camp (Private), New Quay, Ceredigion; rated on 13 March
• Rated 5: Canton Kitchen at Canton Kitchen 17 High Street, Lampeter, Ceredigion; rated on 11 March
One takeaway in the county has however been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza and Cafe Milano, a takeaway at Cwtch Coffi Bridge Street, Aberaeron, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on 2 February, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.