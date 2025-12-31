The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice on Friday, with up to 5cm possible in some places.
The warning area stretches the length of Wales, but avoids coastal areas and towns like Lampeter.
Forecasters says travel disruption is expected due to the sub-zero weather conditions, with the warning running from midnight until midday.
It reads: "An area of sleet and snow is expected to move southeastwards across parts of England and Wales, lasting approximately 2 or 3 hours in any one place.
Where snow falls, 1 or 2 cm is likely for some and perhaps as much as 5 cm snow possible in a few spots, especially higher ground of north Wales and northwest England. "Icy patches will also develop quickly as sleet and snow clears."
Further snow later in the weekend and into next week has been predicted.
Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Mark Sidaway said: “It certainly looks like we are in for a taste of ‘winter’ as we welcome in the New Year, initially in the north, but more widely across the UK for the first week of 2026.
“Arctic air and strong northerly winds will bring cold or very cold conditions to all parts of the UK, and it will feel especially cold in the strong winds. Widespread and locally severe frosts are expected, along with the first snow of the winter for many.
“These colder conditions and wintry hazards – snow, ice and strong winds – will develop more widely as we enter the New Year, with more warnings for snow and ice likely. It looks like this cold spell will last through at least the first week of January, so it’s important people keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.”
