Two Girlguiding volunteers have been recognised in the New Year Honours List.
Caroline Wilson of 1st Lampeter Brownies and Girlguiding Ceredigion was awarded the MBE by His Majesty the King in honour of their work to the community of Dyfed which includes Girlguiding in both Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.
Lynne Mansfield from Llandysul, a Guide and Ranger leader of 1st and 2nd Cardigan Guides and Teifi Rangers was awarded the MBE by His Majesty the King in honour of her dedication to helping to support girls in Girlguiding over the last 37 years.
Caroline first became involved in guiding when she joined Brownies in Crymych in 1993.
Since then, Caroline has helped hundreds of girls know they can do anything, through fun, challenge and adventure as a Browie, Guide and Ranger leader along with holding many District, Division and County roles in both Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, finishing a five-year period as Girlguiding Ceredigion County Commissioner in 2023.
Caroline said: “I’m extremely proud to receive this award.
“Volunteering for Girlguiding is so rewarding. It’s been wonderful to work with so many girls and young women over the years. Girlguiding provides fantastic opportunities for girls to learn new skills and grow in confidence, speak out and make change in their communities. I would like to dedicate this award to all of the girls I’ve had the pleasure of knowing over the last 32 years.”
“Receiving the letter back in November and then having to keep quiet until now was so difficult. I am truly honoured to be receiving this award and am feeling rather humbled too. Thank you to everyone for making this possible.”
Along with over 30 years volunteering with Girlguiding, Caroline is also honoured for her work with the Duke of Edinburgh’s award in Pembrokeshire and her work in Community Transport in North Pembrokeshire with the Green Dragon Buses.
Lynne first became involved in guiding when she joined 46th Oldham Brownies in Royton, Oldham in 1987. Since then, Lynne has helped hundreds of girls know they can do anything, through fun, challenge and adventure as a Brownie, Guide and Ranger leader.
During Lynne’s time volunteering with Girlguiding she has also supported Girlguiding Ceredigion with administrative support also.
Lynne, said: “Thank you Girlguiding for everything you have given me since I was a seven-year-old brownie. I truly am overwhelmed with an MBE today in the New Years honours.”
Girlguiding Ceredigion County commissioner Heidi Booth said: “We are beyond proud to have two of our members of Ceredigion county recognised for their volunteering with Girlguiding. Their exceptional enthusiasm and dedication makes them both inspirational role models to all ages.”
With over 80,000 volunteers, Girlguiding has one of the largest volunteer networks in the UK. From unit helpers and unit leaders running weekly meetings, to county commissioners and Girlguiding’s most senior volunteers, the chief guide and her team.
For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk
