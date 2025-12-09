General knowledge
1: What word for noise can also mean a scam?
2: On a knitting pattern, what does the letter P stand for?
3: What colour is the packet of Walkers prawn cocktail crisps?
4: The Hogwarts Express leaves for what station at Kings Cross?
5: What is the second brightest object in the night sky after the Moon?
6: Which classic novel was published first: Gulliver’s Travels, Mary Poppins or Peter Pan?
7: What is the largest city in Canada?
8: What’s the capital of Oman?
9: Who is Liverpool FC’s all-time leading scorer?
10: What Southern Hemisphere city is also an item of footwear?
The 1980s
11: In 1986, who became the youngest Heavyweight Champion ever?
12: In the 1980s, leg warmers were popularised by which film?
13: Which suspense and horror movie director died in 1980?
14: What make of car was used in the Back to the Future films?
15: What’s the 1982 British sitcom featuring Rick, Vyvyan, Neil and Mike?
16: In which 1980s TV series would you find Blake Carrington?
17: Who was the best-selling music artist of the 1980s?
18: Which singer wanted to dance with somebody in 1987?
19: In which year was John Lennon assassinated in New York?
20: Who was elected US President in 1980?
General Knowledge
21: Rome is the largest city in Italy. What’s the second largest?
22: If you drive at 50 miles per hour, what’s the equivalent in kilometers per hour?
23: Who is the President of Hungary?
24: ANPR is used on UK roads. What does the abbreviation stand for?
25: Who captained Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team in 2025?
26: What first language is spoken by the most people?
27: The North Atlantic Drift is better known as?
28: What does URL on a website stand for?
29: In what year was the iPhone first released: 2006, 2007, 2008?
30: Which city has the largest population: Belfast or Cardiff?
Five-letter B Words
31: A dirigible aircraft
32: Gamble with nothing
33: Saline-treated pork meat
34: A style of Indian cuisine invented in Birmingham
35: Cycles
36: A stopping mechanism
37: Facial growth
38: Persistently troubled, or studded with
39: Heroic
40: A pair
Fun and games
41: In poker, what name is given to a hand containing three cards of one rank and two of another?
42: Which square is diagonally opposite GO on a Monopoly board?
43: How many wedges are there on a Trivial Pursuit playing piece?
44: Where was the hula hoop invented?
45: How many points is the letter L worth in a game of Scrabble?
46: In which decade was the game of Twister invented?
47: Which chess piece starts the game in the square A1?
48: How many characters in the original GUESS WHO were female?
49: Which board game features an erratic mule?
50: Which board game name is a synonym for ‘skull’
Words beginning in K
51: A cereal maker
52: An ice cream desert served in a tall glass
53: A sea monster
54: A quick Middle Eastern street food
55: Ruled by a male sovereign
56: A First World War general
57: A means of entering electronic entry codes
58: A unit of distance
59: Star Trek adversaries
60: A chain of tyre and exhaust garages
Music
61: Which chemical element was a 2012 hit for David Guetta?
62: What kind of weapon did Bruno Mars sing about in 2011?
63: "There lived a certain man in Russia long ago" is a lyric from which hit song?
64: The singer Rhianna was born on what island?
65: Who topped the UK singles charts in 2014 with: All About That Bass?
66: Did singer James Blunt serve in the UK Army, Navy or Air Force?
67: Which section is nearest to the conductor at the front of the orchestra?
68: What year was the first Now That’s What I Call Music album released?
69: What musical term indicates a slow tempo?
70: The song Candy Man first appeared in what 1971 film?
Brands
71: What colour is the lid on a jar of Marmite?
72: What creature appears on a Bacardi bottle?
73: Which toy brand features in a 2013 Ed Sheeran song?
74: The Ferrari logo features three coloured stripes: red, white and what other colour?
75: Which business started off as Blue Ribbon Sports?
76: Which animal is depicted on a tin of Colman’s Mustard
77: What time is shown on the HP sauce bottle?
78: What nuts are used to make Nutella?
79: Which mountain features on a Toblerone?
80: Which US chain bought ASDA in 1999?
Who said it: Shakespeare or Taylor Swift?
81: "Don’t waste your love on somebody who doesn’t value it"
82: "All my flowers grew back as thorns"
83: "The course of true love never did run smooth"
84: "I love with so much of my heart that none is left to protest"
85: "Do you miss the rogue who coaxed you into paradise?"
86: "Some Cupid kills with arrow, some with traps"
87: "Men’s eyes were made to look"
88: "Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone"
89: "Don’t waste you love on somebody who doesn’t value it"
90: "I love you for giving me your eyes"
True or false
91: Neanderthals had no thumbs
92: 97 per cent of the world’s water is salty or otherwise undrinkable
93: In black light, bananas glow blue
94: Russia has six time zones
95: The Moon is wider than Australia
96: Butterflies taste things with their feet
97: Limes float, lemons sink
998: Sharks are mammals
9: The Eiffel Tower was originally planned for Barcelona
100: It takes a sloth four days to digest a meal
General knowledge
101: Which colour represents starboard?
102: What’s the names of the right wing agitator shot dead in the Utah in the US in September?
103: Six schillings in old money equates to how much in decimalised currency?
104: What’s the price now of a standard First Class stamp?
105: If systolic measures when your heart beats, what’s the blood pressure name given to when your heart rests?
106: What’s the capital of Costa Rica?
107: Gout, is caused by a build up of what acid in blood?
108: Entebbe Airport is located in what African nation once rules by Idi Amin?
109: Cyril Ramaphosa is the president of what nation?
110: What’s the three-letter airport code for Birmingham International?
Who said it? Trump, Kardashians, Oasis
111: “He looks like a potato.”
112: "He goes on about how he wasn’t invited to my wedding. No one was at my wedding."
113: "I love dogs. I love pets, but like, from afar."
114: "My fingers are long and beautiful as, it has been well documented, other parts of my body."
115: "I love it when people underestimate me and then become surprised."
116: "The beauty of me is that I’m very rich."
117: "Every time I get older, I look better and get smarter."
118: "Do you guys know I’m the most googled person this week?"
119: "I’m like a really smart person,"
120: "He’s a miserable little f***!"
Sport
121: Which running event had to apologise after putting the wrong city on its event medals?
122: Which professional golfer racked up a score of 19 on one hole in a recent PGA event in the US?
123: What London football side plays at The Valley?
124: Which athletic garment manufacturer sponsors Liverpool’s kit now?
125: Who is the current British champion flat jockey? Oisin Murphy, Michael McEntee, Oisin O’Brien?
126: In Aussie Rules, kicking a ball through two taller posts – a goal - scores how many points? Four, five or six?
127: In polo, a chukka or period of play is 7, 10 or 12 minutes long?
128: Which Premier League player is the fastest to score 100 goals?
129: Wales men kick off the defence of the wooden spoon in the Six Nations on February 7. Who are their opponents?
130: What’s the sponsor’s name of the new stadium Everton had moved into?
Five-letter R words
131: Fanatical, or suffering from rabies
132: A system for detecting presence and direction of moving objects
133: The plural of radius
134: An Indian side dish based on yoghurt and cucumber
135: Respond to something
136: A healing technique based on channelling energy over the body.
137: An object surviving from a previous era
138: Become less tense
139: Climb down at speed on a rope
140: A basic unit of currency across many Asian nations
Food
141: What was the first food eaten in space by a US astronaut: peanut butter, applesauce or macaroni and cheese?
142: Madras is a form of Indian curry. But it’s based on the old imperial name. What should you be calling it now?
143: This type of rice comes from the Sanskrit word for ‘fragrant’?
144: This singer’s favourite sandwich consisted of peanut butter, jelly, banana and occasionally bacon.
145: What’s the common name given to a New Orleans sandwich made with Italian bread, filled with meats and seafood, and lettuce, pickles and tomatoes?
146: Whipped egg whites are added to a broth to clear it, turning it into a clear liquid called what in classic French cuisine?
147: What saintly area of Dublin is home to the Guinness Brewery?
148: Gas mark 6 equates to what in Celcius? 175, 200, 225?
149: Medjool, Barhi and Deglet Noor are varieties of what fruit?
150: What’s Domino’s most popular dipping sauce?
Stage names
151: Which black comic actress was born Caryn Elaine Johnson?
152: What US singer’s real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, and has sold more than 150 million records worldwide
153: Peter Gene Hernandez is known for his retro showmanship and three-octive range. He was born in Honolulu in 1985
154: Steffani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is better known as whom?
155: This US-singer from Italian background was born in Detroit in 1958. Her family surname is Ciccone?
156: This Hollywood rebel rouser was born Carlos Irwin Estevez. His brother kept the family name in his career. He chose his father’s surname.
157: Demetria Gene Guynes is better known as whom?
158: This singer was born Jessica Ellen Cornish.
159: What was Marylin Monroe’s real name? We all know Norma Jean. But her family name?
160: Noddy Holder was the lead singer in Slade. But what was his real first name?
Rivers and waterways
161: What UK city is sited on the River Lagan?
162: Dundee is sited on what river?
163: Dublin is sited on what river?
164: What river flows past Limerick?
165: Middlesboro is sited on what river?
166: What waterway connects Lough Ness to the east and west shores of Scotland?
167: What's the largest island in the Bristol Channel?
168: The River Boyne is famous for a battle marking protestant ascendency for good on the English throne still celebrated on July 12 each year. Was that in 1690, 1710, or 1745?
169: Manchester United’s club crest carries a ship to recognise what waterway?
170: What river flows east from Lake Ontario, carrying the water from all five Great Lakes into the Atlantic Ocean?
General knowledge
171: Who’s the Liverpool striker killed in a car accident on July 3?
172: What’s the capital of Lithuania?
173: What’s the currency of the Bahamas?
174: The Newton Metre (N.m) is the standard unit of what force?
175: After the Manchester Arena Bombing, what Oasis song became the city’s unofficial anthem when a mourning crowd began to sing…
176: Who was the first US President to travel outside the US while in office: Lincoln, McKinley, Wilson or Teddy Rooseveldt?
177: “Cut the red one” was the tag line for what Baghdad-based movie?
178: No 10, 1948, is a painting that sold for $140m in 2006. Who painted it?
179: This version of a baked potato takes its name from a Swedish restaurant.
180: Which of Air Canada, Finnair, SAS or KLM is the official carrier of Santa Claus since 1983?
Songs from which movie?
181:Over the Rainbow
182: When You Wish Upon A Star
183: Moon River
184: Can You Feel the Love Tonight
185: The Best That You Can Do Is Fall In Love
186: Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
187: If I Didn’t Have You
188: Jai Ho
189: What A Feeling
190: A Whole New World
What comes next…
191: A pair, two pair, three of a kind
192: Oppenheimer 2024, Everything Everywhere All At Once 2023, CODA 2022
193: Silver, pearl, coral
194: Rich man, poor man, beggar man
195: Wilson, Callaghan, Thatcher
196: Triangle, Quadrilateral, Pentagon
197: I, V, X,
198: Vance, Harris, Pence, Biden
199: Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy who Loved Me
200: Alpha, Beta, Gamma,
