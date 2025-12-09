General knowledge

1: What word for noise can also mean a scam?

2: On a knitting pattern, what does the letter P stand for?

3: What colour is the packet of Walkers prawn cocktail crisps?

4: The Hogwarts Express leaves for what station at Kings Cross?

5: What is the second brightest object in the night sky after the Moon?

6: Which classic novel was published first: Gulliver’s Travels, Mary Poppins or Peter Pan?

7: What is the largest city in Canada?

8: What’s the capital of Oman?

9: Who is Liverpool FC’s all-time leading scorer?

10: What Southern Hemisphere city is also an item of footwear?

The 1980s

11: In 1986, who became the youngest Heavyweight Champion ever?

12: In the 1980s, leg warmers were popularised by which film?

13: Which suspense and horror movie director died in 1980?

14: What make of car was used in the Back to the Future films?

15: What’s the 1982 British sitcom featuring Rick, Vyvyan, Neil and Mike?

16: In which 1980s TV series would you find Blake Carrington?

17: Who was the best-selling music artist of the 1980s?

18: Which singer wanted to dance with somebody in 1987?

19: In which year was John Lennon assassinated in New York?

20: Who was elected US President in 1980?

General Knowledge

21: Rome is the largest city in Italy. What’s the second largest?

22: If you drive at 50 miles per hour, what’s the equivalent in kilometers per hour?

23: Who is the President of Hungary?

24: ANPR is used on UK roads. What does the abbreviation stand for?

25: Who captained Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team in 2025?

26: What first language is spoken by the most people?

27: The North Atlantic Drift is better known as?

28: What does URL on a website stand for?

29: In what year was the iPhone first released: 2006, 2007, 2008?

30: Which city has the largest population: Belfast or Cardiff?

Five-letter B Words

31: A dirigible aircraft

32: Gamble with nothing

33: Saline-treated pork meat

34: A style of Indian cuisine invented in Birmingham

35: Cycles

36: A stopping mechanism

37: Facial growth

38: Persistently troubled, or studded with

39: Heroic

40: A pair

John Lennon
In what year was John Lennon assassinated in New York? (Capitol Records/Wikipedia Commons )

Fun and games

41: In poker, what name is given to a hand containing three cards of one rank and two of another?

42: Which square is diagonally opposite GO on a Monopoly board?

43: How many wedges are there on a Trivial Pursuit playing piece?

44: Where was the hula hoop invented?

45: How many points is the letter L worth in a game of Scrabble?

46: In which decade was the game of Twister invented?

47: Which chess piece starts the game in the square A1?

48: How many characters in the original GUESS WHO were female?

49: Which board game features an erratic mule?

50: Which board game name is a synonym for ‘skull’

Scrabble letters for word games.
How many points is the letter L worth? (Pexels)

Words beginning in K

51: A cereal maker

52: An ice cream desert served in a tall glass

53: A sea monster

54: A quick Middle Eastern street food

55: Ruled by a male sovereign

56: A First World War general

57: A means of entering electronic entry codes

58: A unit of distance

59: Star Trek adversaries

60: A chain of tyre and exhaust garages

Music

James blunt served in what branch of the UK Armed Forces?

61: Which chemical element was a 2012 hit for David Guetta?

62: What kind of weapon did Bruno Mars sing about in 2011?

63: "There lived a certain man in Russia long ago" is a lyric from which hit song?

64: The singer Rhianna was born on what island?

65: Who topped the UK singles charts in 2014 with: All About That Bass?

66: Did singer James Blunt serve in the UK Army, Navy or Air Force?

67: Which section is nearest to the conductor at the front of the orchestra?

68: What year was the first Now That’s What I Call Music album released?

69: What musical term indicates a slow tempo?

70: The song Candy Man first appeared in what 1971 film?

Brands

71: What colour is the lid on a jar of Marmite?

72: What creature appears on a Bacardi bottle?

73: Which toy brand features in a 2013 Ed Sheeran song?

74: The Ferrari logo features three coloured stripes: red, white and what other colour?

75: Which business started off as Blue Ribbon Sports?

76: Which animal is depicted on a tin of Colman’s Mustard

77: What time is shown on the HP sauce bottle?

78: What nuts are used to make Nutella?

79: Which mountain features on a Toblerone?

80: Which US chain bought ASDA in 1999?

William Shakespeare
Can you tell a William Shakespeare quote from that of Taylor Swift? (Public domain from Chris Barber)

Who said it: Shakespeare or Taylor Swift?

81: "Don’t waste your love on somebody who doesn’t value it"

82: "All my flowers grew back as thorns"

83: "The course of true love never did run smooth"

84: "I love with so much of my heart that none is left to protest"

85: "Do you miss the rogue who coaxed you into paradise?"

86: "Some Cupid kills with arrow, some with traps"

87: "Men’s eyes were made to look"

88: "Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone"

89: "Don’t waste you love on somebody who doesn’t value it"

90: "I love you for giving me your eyes"

True or false

91: Neanderthals had no thumbs

92: 97 per cent of the world’s water is salty or otherwise undrinkable

93: In black light, bananas glow blue

94: Russia has six time zones

95: The Moon is wider than Australia

96: Butterflies taste things with their feet

97: Limes float, lemons sink

998: Sharks are mammals

9: The Eiffel Tower was originally planned for Barcelona

100: It takes a sloth four days to digest a meal

General knowledge

101: Which colour represents starboard?

102: What’s the names of the right wing agitator shot dead in the Utah in the US in September?

103: Six schillings in old money equates to how much in decimalised currency?

104: What’s the price now of a standard First Class stamp?

105: If systolic measures when your heart beats, what’s the blood pressure name given to when your heart rests?

106: What’s the capital of Costa Rica?

107: Gout, is caused by a build up of what acid in blood?

108: Entebbe Airport is located in what African nation once rules by Idi Amin?

109: Cyril Ramaphosa is the president of what nation?

110: What’s the three-letter airport code for Birmingham International?

Who said it? Trump, Kardashians, Oasis

111: “He looks like a potato.”

112: "He goes on about how he wasn’t invited to my wedding. No one was at my wedding."

113: "I love dogs. I love pets, but like, from afar."

114: "My fingers are long and beautiful as, it has been well documented, other parts of my body."

115: "I love it when people underestimate me and then become surprised."

116: "The beauty of me is that I’m very rich."

117: "Every time I get older, I look better and get smarter."

118: "Do you guys know I’m the most googled person this week?"

119: "I’m like a really smart person,"

120: "He’s a miserable little f***!"

Sport

121: Which running event had to apologise after putting the wrong city on its event medals?

122: Which professional golfer racked up a score of 19 on one hole in a recent PGA event in the US?

123: What London football side plays at The Valley?

124: Which athletic garment manufacturer sponsors Liverpool’s kit now?

125: Who is the current British champion flat jockey? Oisin Murphy, Michael McEntee, Oisin O’Brien?

126: In Aussie Rules, kicking a ball through two taller posts – a goal - scores how many points? Four, five or six?

127: In polo, a chukka or period of play is 7, 10 or 12 minutes long?

128: Which Premier League player is the fastest to score 100 goals?

129: Wales men kick off the defence of the wooden spoon in the Six Nations on February 7. Who are their opponents?

130: What’s the sponsor’s name of the new stadium Everton had moved into?

Five-letter R words

131: Fanatical, or suffering from rabies

132: A system for detecting presence and direction of moving objects

133: The plural of radius

134: An Indian side dish based on yoghurt and cucumber

135: Respond to something

136: A healing technique based on channelling energy over the body.

137: An object surviving from a previous era

138: Become less tense

139: Climb down at speed on a rope

140: A basic unit of currency across many Asian nations

Food

141: What was the first food eaten in space by a US astronaut: peanut butter, applesauce or macaroni and cheese?

142: Madras is a form of Indian curry. But it’s based on the old imperial name. What should you be calling it now?

143: This type of rice comes from the Sanskrit word for ‘fragrant’?

144: This singer’s favourite sandwich consisted of peanut butter, jelly, banana and occasionally bacon.

145: What’s the common name given to a New Orleans sandwich made with Italian bread, filled with meats and seafood, and lettuce, pickles and tomatoes?

146: Whipped egg whites are added to a broth to clear it, turning it into a clear liquid called what in classic French cuisine?

147: What saintly area of Dublin is home to the Guinness Brewery?

148: Gas mark 6 equates to what in Celcius? 175, 200, 225?

149: Medjool, Barhi and Deglet Noor are varieties of what fruit?

150: What’s Domino’s most popular dipping sauce?

Stage names

151: Which black comic actress was born Caryn Elaine Johnson?

152: What US singer’s real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, and has sold more than 150 million records worldwide

153: Peter Gene Hernandez is known for his retro showmanship and three-octive range. He was born in Honolulu in 1985

154: Steffani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is better known as whom?

155: This US-singer from Italian background was born in Detroit in 1958. Her family surname is Ciccone?

156: This Hollywood rebel rouser was born Carlos Irwin Estevez. His brother kept the family name in his career. He chose his father’s surname.

157: Demetria Gene Guynes is better known as whom?

158: This singer was born Jessica Ellen Cornish.

159: What was Marylin Monroe’s real name? We all know Norma Jean. But her family name?

160: Noddy Holder was the lead singer in Slade. But what was his real first name?

Rivers and waterways

161: What UK city is sited on the River Lagan?

162: Dundee is sited on what river?

163: Dublin is sited on what river?

164: What river flows past Limerick?

165: Middlesboro is sited on what river?

166: What waterway connects Lough Ness to the east and west shores of Scotland?

167: What's the largest island in the Bristol Channel?

168: The River Boyne is famous for a battle marking protestant ascendency for good on the English throne still celebrated on July 12 each year. Was that in 1690, 1710, or 1745?

169: Manchester United’s club crest carries a ship to recognise what waterway?

170: What river flows east from Lake Ontario, carrying the water from all five Great Lakes into the Atlantic Ocean?

General knowledge

171: Who’s the Liverpool striker killed in a car accident on July 3?

172: What’s the capital of Lithuania?

173: What’s the currency of the Bahamas?

174: The Newton Metre (N.m) is the standard unit of what force?

175: After the Manchester Arena Bombing, what Oasis song became the city’s unofficial anthem when a mourning crowd began to sing…

176: Who was the first US President to travel outside the US while in office: Lincoln, McKinley, Wilson or Teddy Rooseveldt?

177: “Cut the red one” was the tag line for what Baghdad-based movie?

178: No 10, 1948, is a painting that sold for $140m in 2006. Who painted it?

179: This version of a baked potato takes its name from a Swedish restaurant.

180: Which of Air Canada, Finnair, SAS or KLM is the official carrier of Santa Claus since 1983?

Songs from which movie?

181:Over the Rainbow

182: When You Wish Upon A Star

183: Moon River

184: Can You Feel the Love Tonight

185: The Best That You Can Do Is Fall In Love

186: Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head

187: If I Didn’t Have You

188: Jai Ho

189: What A Feeling

190: A Whole New World

What comes next…

191: A pair, two pair, three of a kind

192: Oppenheimer 2024, Everything Everywhere All At Once 2023, CODA 2022

193: Silver, pearl, coral

194: Rich man, poor man, beggar man

195: Wilson, Callaghan, Thatcher

196: Triangle, Quadrilateral, Pentagon

197: I, V, X,

198: Vance, Harris, Pence, Biden

199: Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy who Loved Me

200: Alpha, Beta, Gamma,

Answers will be published in next week's edition and online at 6am on 8 January.