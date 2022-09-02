Jasmine Sharp, team lead for marine and coastal policy at Natural Resources Wales said: “We are aware that a small number of dead birds were reported at Pwllheli. If you find a dead seabird, you can report it to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 and NRW’s helpline on 0300 065 3000. Do not handle sick or dead birds and try not to disturb wild birds. Do not approach large flocks and make sure to disinfect footwear and keep dogs on a lead and away from the birds.”