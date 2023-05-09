CEREDIGION County Council’s Learning and Development team are delivering training on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and Trauma using virtual reality.
Using VR headsets provides an immersive learning experience and allows participants to experience the impact of adverse childhood experiences from a child’s perspective.
Adverse childhood experiences can include trauma, neglect and abuse all of which can impact upon a child’s behaviour and their future.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Cabinet member for People and Organisation, said: “We value the work of social care providers and staff in Ceredigion and are always looking to improve the training we offer to support them.
"A greater understanding of the impact of ACE and trauma will help staff in their role to safeguard and support the children and young people of Ceredigion.
“Participants have commented on how powerful virtual reality is as it brings children’s experiences to life and how different it is to watch a video. We are looking forward to expanding our use of virtual reality in the future.”