South Caernarfon Creameries has launched a fundraising initiative to provide life-saving defibrillators to rural communities.
The company installed its first on-site defibrillator, accessible to all, to mark the launch of the new campaign. The creamery is now inviting local groups to help identify rural areas in need of life-saving defibrillators.
A sponsored 18-mile walk along the Llŷn Peninsula coastal path on 30 August will take place as part of the campaign, with all proceeds going towards the purchase and installation of defibrillators.
Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director of SCC said: “Being Wales’ oldest and largest dairy co-operative, and farmer-owned since 1938, we want to give back to the communities that have made us what we are today.
“Our initial purchase will highlight the importance of having accessible defibrillators in remote areas and we are calling on our communities to get in touch if you need one in your area.
“We want to ensure everyone’s chance of surviving an out of hospital cardiac arrest is the same across Wales. We will be sharing clips of people demonstrating CPR and personal stories about the importance of defibrillators to raise awareness and encourage participation.
“We welcome staff, friends and family to walk the coastal path on 30 August. Your support can help save lives and make a difference in our communities.”
Find out and donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/from-dairy-to-defibs”
The company is also collaborating with Save a Life Cymru to ensure people in Wales are prepared and empowered to act quickly in the event of a cardiac arrest.
Tomos Hughes, North Wales Save a Life Cymru Community Coordinator said: “This is a great collaboration between South Caernarfon Creameries and rural communities. We are grateful for their support in helping to increase the fleet of defibrillators across rural communities in Wales.”
