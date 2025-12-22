Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan Film Society invite you to their screening of ‘The Other Way Around’, a charming ‘non-rom-com’.
After 15 years together, Ale and Alex have come up with the crazy idea of throwing a party to celebrate their break-up - like a wedding but the other way around. While their friends and family are sceptical, they seem to be sure of their decision. Or are they really?
Official Selection at Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight, Jonás Trueba’s wry, playful comedy drama was awarded the Europa Cinemas Label for Best European Film at Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight 2024.
The Other Way Around’, in Spanish with English subtitles, is on Sunday, 11 January, at 6.15pm.
