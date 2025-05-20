South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team have helped two men in two separate incidents.
The first, on Wednesday, 14 May, saw the team being called out to help at 5.03pm, just before their weekly team training session.
“A callout came through to assist a man who had been out walking on the Roman steps, Rhinogydd,” a rescue team spokesperson said.
“The man started to feel a bit unwell and had a strange pins and needles sensation up and down his body.
“Concerned, he called for mountain rescue.
“At this point, signal was lost before the man was able to describe where he was on the Roman steps.
“In this case, the team was split into two groups. One group started up from Cwrt forest and the other group set off on the Cwm Bychan side.
“The man was found and was well enough to walk down with the team back to the campsite in Cwm Bychan.”
The teams second call out in two days came on Thursday, 15 May at 4.38pm.
“Our team was called out to assist our neighbours at Aberdyfi Search and Rescue,” the team spokesperson added.
“They were already on scene attending to a man who had been walking on the Aran and had fallen.
“The man was suspected to have suffered a fractured pelvis.
“Our team joined them at Llanuwchllyn, and together we were able to carry the casualty down the mountain by stretcher.
“Shortly afterwards, a helicopter arrived, and the casualty was winched aboard and flown to hospital.
“We wish him a speedy recovery.”
The South Snowdonia Search and Rescue team is a volunteer rescue service funded by charitable donations.