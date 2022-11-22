Sparkling ballet based on Shakespeare classic
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 1:00 pm
Share
(N/a )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
DREAM is a vibrant, fresh and innovative new full-length ballet based on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Working with award-winning instrumentalist and composer Frank Moon, Ballet Cymru have created a magical, gender-bending world of fairies, lovers and bewitching enchantment, featuring groundbreaking dancers, stunning video projection and innovative choreography.
See it at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, 23 November, at 7.30pm.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |