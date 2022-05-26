Special guests impress at coffee morning

Gareth Roberts (centre) with Albina, and Nataliia, also known as Natasha who recently returned from the Ukraine, joined some of the guests at the recent Ysgwrn Saturday Coffee Morning in Trawsfynydd. In the picture also are Meryl Roberts and Elain Iorwerth, members of the Ysgwrn staff team, both wearing their Snowdonia National Park insignia
A COUPLE who travelled 1,500 miles to rescue relatives from Ukraine were the guests of honour at Ysgwrn.

Trawsfynydd couple Gareth Roberts and his wife Nataliia, also known as Natasha, rescued Nataliia’s daughter, Lina, and granddaughter, Albina. Albina also attended the coffee morning.

“They were our guests of honour at the coffee morning,” an event spokesperson said.

“They told us a great deal about life in Ukraine during the past months and the difficulties they faced.

“Albina is talented artistically. We admired the paintings she showed us on her smart phone. We discovered that Nataliia, Gareth’s wife, was a skilled cook who managed a large cafeteria in a big industrial centre.

“As they live in Trawsfynydd we are hoping they will be regular guests at the Ysgwrn Saturday Coffee Mornings.”

