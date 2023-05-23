King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, 6 May with two special trains laid on.
A superb weekend was had as the sun shone and everyone delighted to be part of this historic occasion.
The Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society was formed in 1951, the first ever preserved railway to be owned and run by volunteers, so Talyllyn is the only preserved railway that can say that it was part of the coronation for the last two monarchs – a fact the whole team is extremely proud of.
The first coronation train departed at 11.15am with the original headboard from 1953 and the second train at 2pm with a new headboard especially made, and hand-painted, for this special occasion.
The event was extremely well attended with visitors from all over the world wanting to be part of the celebrations and to enjoy the special King’s coronation afternoon tea at Abergynolwyn, where the chef had made an absolutely delicious King’s coronation fruit cake to mark the occasion.
Talyllyn Railway general manager Lorraine Simkiss said: “I think that people wanted to do something to mark the occasion rather than just watching it on TV and what better way than to enjoy a steam train ride on the world’s first preserved railway – The Talyllyn.”
The Talyllyn Railway continues running daily services throughout the summer season.