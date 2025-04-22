Andrew Currie gave a presentation on Abergynolwyn. The village was largely built to house the workers of Bryn Eglwys slate quarry in the nineteenth century. However, it began in much earlier times, when there two small rural settlements. The industrialisation resulted in several shops and chapels, some of which are now private houses. Many contain original timbers of Crimean War vintage and roofing slates from the now disused quarry. Both speakers were warmly thanked.