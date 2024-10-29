A LLANON home that has become a beacon during Halloween and Christmas is to put on a spooktacular display again this week – with the hope of raising money for a cancer charity.
Steve Short, who lives on Strad Craig Ddu, has gained a reputation over the past few years for his impressive displays at the front of his home during Halloween and Christmas.
This year, Steve will once again decorate his house and front garden with a spooky projection system and a number of props.
His displays attract visitors from far and wide and can be seen from the A487 and as far away as Aberaeron.
This year, Steve is hoping to raise money for Stand up to Cancer.
He said: “Halloween is just around the corner, and this year I will once again be putting together our annual Halloween Spooktacular interactive garden display at our house here in Llanon.
Weather permitting the display will be up and running on the evening of both Thursday 31 October and Friday 1 November, and 'maybe the weekend too.
“Please come visit us if you can, or donate if possible.
“I will be extremely grateful.
“Massive thanks goes out to Joe Willcox of Light 'Em Up for the loan of some equipment for my display.
“This year I will be raising money for Channel 4's "Stand up to Cancer fundraiser.
“As a cancer statistic myself, I am fully aware of how a cancer diagnosis can be life changing.
“100% of all donations will go directly to speeding up life saving research into cancer.”