Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club hosted their first St David’s Day Charity Concert at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday 1 March and raised more than £4,000 for local and national good causes.
The audience was treated to wonderful performances by Sgarmes, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Meibion y Mynydd Choir, Llanilar Primary School Choir, Triano, Aberystwyth Schools Brass Band, Aberystwyth University Wind Band, and Choirs for Good Aberystwyth & Llanidloes and the evening was compered by Ioan Guille.
Ardal Aberystwyth’s President, Alan Haird said: "I feel extremely proud of the Ardal Aberystwyth members for their hard work in arranging the concert, and also thankful to our compere, the artists, volunteers, the Art Centre and the audience who all contributed to making the evening a great success."
He continued: “We were thrilled with the exceptional performances and the feedback we received from the audience. We are delighted to make this an annual event and have already booked the Art Centre for next year.”