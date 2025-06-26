The people of Aberystwyth and beyond are being asked to follow the yellow brick road in more ways than one this summer.
In celebration of the venue’s upcoming summer season production of the classic musical, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, Aberystwyth Arts Centre is proud to launch a magical, town-wide event designed to engage families and highlight local businesses. The name of the event? The Yellow Brick Road Trail.
Running from Monday, 30 June until Saturday, 30 August, the Yellow Brick Road Trail invites residents and visitors to explore Aberystwyth town centre in a fun, interactive way. There will be two themed trails. The first one is called Dorothy’s Trail, and the second is called Toto’s Trail.
The two trails will guide participants through a series of local and independent businesses, each featuring a question. At every stop, trail-goers collect stamps by learning a fun fact about the business, and there will be a reward waiting for them at the end of the journey.
Completed trails can also be returned to Aberystwyth Arts Centre Box Office in exchange for a small prize and automatic entry into a £50 ticket voucher prize draw.
The trails are perfect for families and suitable for all ages. Get to know the people behind the businesses that make Aberystwyth so amazing!
You can collect your trail map from the Aberystwyth Arts Centre box office.
Keep up to date with all things The Wizard of Oz, which starts at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 8 August, on the venue’s socials - @aberystywtharts on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
The amazing businesses that will be taking part are The Bookshop By The Sea, Maes y Meysydd, Mecca Tea & Coffee, My Friends Place , Coastal Antiques, Driftwood Designs, Ystwyth Books, Summit Cycles, Medina, Vintage Vibes, Kitty Fisher, Chilhaul Crafts, and Fay's Cake Boutique.
